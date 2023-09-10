The Canberra Times
Summer is coming - where are the new Canberra public pool managers?

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 11 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT government says the Civic and Dickson outside pools will open for the warmer months on schedule at the end of October. Picture by James Croucher
The ACT government has promised the outdoor public swimming pools at Dickson and in the city will open as scheduled by the end of next month despite it still not being clear whether new managers have been appointed to run them.

