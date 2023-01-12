The lease for the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre has been sold to major Canberra developer Geocon.
The developer has confirmed the purchase of the site and a spokeswoman said the company would continue to operate the ice skating and pool.
The development comes after the facility informed patrons the swimming pool will not open at all this summer - for the second year in a row.
The closure was blamed on wet weather, which had prevented the pool from being re-painted and re-opened in time for the summer.
The closure breached the conditions of the lease and an ACT government spokeswoman said last month it would consider its options.
"The government has continued to ask the operator of Phillip pool on when its maintenance works would be completed, and the pool reopened and has not received a satisfactory response to date," the spokeswoman said last month.
Speculation has been rife over whether the site would be sold for the development of apartments.
But Geocon has told The Canberra Times in a statement the company was working on rectification works for the pool to become operational.
It has previously been reported that the pool's long-time lessee Dr Wayne Houghton sold the lease for the facility "just before Christmas".
The developer said it acquired the site on December 16.
Dr Houghton had held the lease for the ice skating rink and pool since 1979.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
