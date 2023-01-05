The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Justice Reform Initiative's Lorana Bartels, Gary Humphries want improved access to safe driving education

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
January 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Lorana Bartels and Gary Humphries from the Justice Reform Initiative are calling for changes to make roads safer. Picture by James Croucher

Justice reform advocates have called for safer driving education to be free for everyone in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.