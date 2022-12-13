The Canberra Times
ACT government expected to announce inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann case

By Blake Foden
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Bruce Lehrmann, centre, outside court with his barristers after his trial was aborted in October. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government is preparing to announce an inquiry into the conduct of authorities involved in the Parliament House rape case, after the territory's top prosecutor made a series of extraordinary complaints and the police union responded with a stinging rebuke.

