The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Chief police officer Neil Gaughan emails ACT Policing members over 'untested' claims by Shane Drumgold SC

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 9 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's top cop has urged officers to "look out for each other" amid an increasingly public spat between police and the Director of Public Prosecutions, stressing that claims investigators inappropriately interfered in the Parliament House rape case are untested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.