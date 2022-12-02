The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Case of alleged Brittany Higgins rapist Bruce Lehrmann changes not only lives, but society

BF
By Blake Foden
December 3 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann, left, was accused of raping Brittany Higgins, right. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Getty Images

On large television screens in a packed Canberra courtroom, two people watched the ghosts of their former selves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.