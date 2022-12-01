The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Australian Army major Travis Stephens who defrauded Defence Department has bid to delay ACT court sentencing refused

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Stephens (centre) walking out of court on Thursday with his lawyers. His sentence hand down is set for Monday. Picture by Toby Vue

A former Australian Army major who admitted defrauding the Defence Department of nearly $100,000 has been refused a bid to delay sentencing proceedings to obtain a medical scan about a potential brain injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.