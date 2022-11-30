The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court sentences prisoner escapee Kane Quinn after escaping with fiancée Lila Walto in Canberra

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The prisoner who went on the run for "short-lived freedom" with his fiancée after she busted him out of a corrective services car in 2021 made a choice with "no forethought" that was consistent with his poor decision making, a magistrate said in her sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.