Disgraced lawyer David Chen ordered to pay $75k to ACT Law Society

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
December 2 2022 - 5:30am
A lawyer who was reprimanded for professional misconduct, including that he "knowingly mislead" his client and the tribunal, has now been ordered to pay the ACT Law Society more than $70,000 in legal costs.

