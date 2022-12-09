The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity to examine police handling of Bruce Lehrmann case

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity will examine how police handled the Parliament House rape case in the wake of explosive claims made by the ACT's top prosecutor, who has accused investigators of "quite clear interference".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.