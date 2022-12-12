A man is behind bars after being accused of having sex with a "particularly vulnerable" 13-year-old girl he met on a dating app and giving her drugs.
Jaryn Broady Timosevski, 21, faces three charges of sexual intercourse with a child and two counts of committing an act of indecency on a child.
He faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday and has not yet entered pleas.
The prosecution claims Timosevski started speaking with the girl via Tinder on December 5.
Despite indicating on her dating profile that she was 18, the prosecution claims the girl told Timosevski she was actually 13.
The next day, it is alleged the girl sneaked out of her home and the defendant picked her up in his car.
Police state he then gave the child "mushrooms" and cannabis, causing her to feel dizzy and sleepy. He then allegedly drove the girl to his home while touching her breasts.
After arriving at his house in Page, Timosevski is accused of taking the child to his bedroom, committing indecent acts and having sexual intercourse with her.
Police allege the girl was shaking, began crying and told him to stop before falling asleep. Timosevski is said to have later drove the child home.
On December 7, the girl told a school counsellor about the events of the night before. The school informed her parents, who then kicked her out of the house.
Police state the child, now homeless, contacted Timosevski and organised for him to pick her up after he "promised the child he wouldn't touch her".
Once at the defendant's house, it is alleged he gave the girl cannabis before committing more indecent acts and having sexual intercourse with her again.
A few days later, the girl's friend, also aged 13, allegedly came over to Timosevski's house "to try drugs".
Timosevski is accused of having sex with the alleged victim while her friend was on the bed next to them.
The alleged victim reported the events to police at Belconnen Police Station on Sunday.
Defence lawyer Georgia Le Couter applied on Monday for the court to grant her client bail.
She argued Timosevski had no criminal history and there was no indication he wouldn't comply with bail conditions.
Prosecutor Juanita Zankin opposed this, arguing there was likelihood of Timosevski committing further crimes and the 13-year-old alleged victim was "particularly vulnerable".
She said while the child was currently in Canberra Hospital, "it's difficult to predict just how she will react if the defendant is released".
Magistrate James Stewart denied bail, saying there was "a high risk of [Timosevski] reoffending, a high risk of him harassing or endangering the safety of witnesses".
Timosevski is due to appear in court again on January 11, 2023.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
