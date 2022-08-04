The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Legislative Assembly inquiry will consider ACT's dangerous driving sentences, victim support

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
August 4 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Legislative Assembly inquiry will consider police techniques to identify and prevent dangerous driving, along with criminal sentences and victim support. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Proponents of sentencing reform in the ACT have welcomed a new parliamentary inquiry into dangerous driving but hold little hope it will deliver meaningful outcomes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.