It's summer and sunny - why isn't the Phillip pool open?

By Megan Doherty
Updated December 8 2022 - 9:19am, first published 5:30am
The Woden Valley Community Council says the leaseholder is simply "land-banking" the site, waiting for a buyer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government appears to have wiped its hands of the Phillip swimming pool, with Sports Minister Yvette Berry refusing to comment on a way to get the facility re-opened this summer because it is a privately-run business.

