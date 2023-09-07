The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal
Opinion

Jenna Price | It's time to prescribe some common sense to pharmacists

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
September 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Should we care about pharmacists throwing a tantrum in Parliament House?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.