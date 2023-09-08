Botswana is a long way from Canberra, so it's a good thing this new restaurant has a menu focused a little closer to home.
Botswana Butchery, with venues in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Queenstown, is due to open in Canberra in early 2024.
It promises quality meat, game and seafood dishes showcasing the best of Australian and New Zealand produce.
Situated in the Canberra Centre, facing Bunda Street, there'll be two levels of sophisticated dining spaces featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, a focal staircase, velvet chairs and ambient lighting.
The restaurant will seat 180 guests in multiple dining spaces including a stunning central L-shaped marble bar.
Under culinary director Angel Fernandez, the menu spans several pages, from a Raw, Cured and Smoked section which serves up oysters, crudo, ceviche and caviar and artisanal charcuterie; to the Mains section offering Berkshire pork cutlets, pan-roasted pink snapper and dry-aged duck breast.
But the true hero is the signature section of the menu titled The Butcher's Block. This is where the very best meats can be found, sourced from the country's finest producers. Don't miss the Roaring Forties slow roasted whole lamb shoulder, a dish for two which is so tender it is simply served with a spoon and fork; or the Jack's Creek wagyu tomahawk, which weighs 1.6kg for $390.
Those with a sweet tooth aren't forgotten either, choose from tonka bean creme brulee, a warm Valrhona chocolate tart or a selection of Australian cheeses.
The wine list extends to more than 1000 wines from Australia, New Zealand and internationals. The Sydney venue won the NSW Sommeliers Wine List Awards in 2023.
Botswana Butchery is owned by the award-winning Good Group Hospitality.
Chief executive officer Russell Gray said his team was excited by the move into Canberra.
"We hope locals and visitors alike will be impressed by the elevated culinary offering, especially the succulent meat selection, served inside our opulent dining spaces where you will want to sit for hours on end drinking, dining and catching up with friends and business associates," he said.
