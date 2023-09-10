But many people would agree that there are exceptions to this principle. One is using, or suffering to be used, racist arguments. It's been a no-no, here or abroad for at least 50 years. Arguments which diminish, demean, insult or dispute the citizenship, or natural rights of people of any other group, ought to be completely out of the ring in Australian political contests. We are past that. We are better than that. And we have ample enough experience, both from here and abroad, of the damage that is done to others, and to ourselves, by allowing the use of discriminatory and false generalisations about others.

