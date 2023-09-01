Sometimes the charge against obvious political appointments is that they fail to be detached and disinterested, and themselves become closely involved in selling the partisan politics of proposals to ministers when, if they were sensible, they might have been warning of the pitfalls, the dangers, and the risks. They are not, in short, independent advisers, even as transmitters of the advice coming up through the system. One can readily think of examples, including outsiders and others put into senior bureaucratic positions who are pure partisans for the government in power, incapable, sometimes, even of seeing the other argument or the necessity for discretion. In many cases, they depart of their own accord as soon as there is a change of government - even, sometimes, of a mere change of patron. Some others serve governments well, even when they have been accused of being politically engaged or partisan. This is because they have been recruited not so much for expected loyalty but for a background and personality giving them the capacity to challenge the government with new and original ideas. It is also now common for many senior career bureaucrats to have worked for a period in minister's private offices, something that will often enhance their capacity to understand the political process and a government's mindset. Most, if not all, of these have gone back into public service without being labelled as partisan of the party they were working with.