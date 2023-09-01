The Canberra Times
Jack Waterford | Labor is already showing signs of a slide into complacency

Updated September 1 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 11:50am
When Labor next loses state office in NSW, it will almost certainly be entirely its own fault. One might have expected that the party's 12 years in the wilderness would have taught it something about restraint, and about the risks of reverting to its ancient, and traditional ways. Not a bit of it. Not yet five months into government, it is already taking voters for granted and acting as if it held government on freehold rather than leasehold, to be treated as if it were a private possession. The opposition is still somewhat shellshocked by defeat, and incapable yet of doing Christopher Minns and the Labor team much in the way of immediate damage. It's lucky that NSW Labor and its culture of entitlement is more than capable, all by itself and at this stage even without much in the way of a hostile media, of producing its own adverse headlines, own-goals and question marks about its fitness for power.

