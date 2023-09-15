For every style of renovating or redecorating, there is a way to get more bang for your buck and create a gorgeous space - it's just about knowing the right tips and tricks of the trade. Here's some expert advice to get you started.
"Changing up your splashback is a sure-fire way to let your personality and style shine, as there are so many different tile sizes and shapes to choose from, and it can be a DIY friendly weekend project.
"You can get a beautiful coastal vibe with a rustic white finger mosaic, which when coupled with matte cabinetry, really brings about a fab eye catching addition to your kitchen. Or if you are looking for a contemporary look in your laundry, try using a grey subway tile to transform your space into a monochrome masterpiece.
"Another great thing about subways is that you can lay them in so many creative ways like herringbone, crosshatch, vertical, horizontal, and with other lays, which can add so much sophistication to any splashback."
Christie Wood, Beaumont Tiles design specialist
"Neutrals will never go out of style; however seasonal trendy colours do come and go, so there's no point spending a lot on accents and colours only for them to look dated after a few years.
"Colours are a great way to update the look of any room quickly and cheaply."
Kellie Richardson, Kurved by Design interior designer
"If you're on a budget, instead of buying fresh flowers, go for a dried variety. They come in so many styles, colours and sizes and last a lifetime, keeping their wow-factor. A beautiful vase will bring these to life and you can find great pieces that are inexpensive."
Claire Duncan, Linen House brand and marketing director
"Finishes can be a quick way to add a bit of beauty to your bathroom. Adding a touch of shining gold or polished copper can give your bathroom a more modern look without changing your tiles or other bathroomware.
"If your bathroom is a bit dated, adding new fixtures can uplift its style, and you'll be surprised how good it will make you feel to have an eye-catching bathroom for less. To be the most cost effective, keep all your plumbing points in the same spots so you won't have to invest in changing the layout while keeping things familiar."
Christie Wood
"There are certain things that people shouldn't compromise on, so if you're on a budget, make a list of items you want to prioritise.
"You wouldn't want to skimp on a bed because there's nothing worse than a lumpy bed that'll have you tossing and turning all night long!
"Spending a bit more on a large piece like a quality sofa is always a good idea. This becomes a hero piece central to the room which you can then accessorise with less expensive items.
"Key statement pieces are always a good idea as they exude quality and longevity."
Kellie Richardson
"To spruce up for your living room, all you need are a few cushions and a beautiful throw to totally change the feel of your space.
"Look for something textured and contrasting colours to your couch - this really brings an expensive feel without the price tag."
Claire Duncan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.