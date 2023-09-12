The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Housing Australia Future Fund expected to pass Parliament with Greens support

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 12 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Consideration of the government's Housing Australia Future Fund has been brought forward, a day after the Greens budged to support the legislation following months of deadlock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.