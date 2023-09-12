Consideration of the government's Housing Australia Future Fund has been brought forward, a day after the Greens budged to support the legislation following months of deadlock.
The party agreed to accelerate the legislation through Parliament, supporting a motion on Tuesday to bring forward the second reading debate on the three bills, which had been scheduled for October.
It is expected the bills will pass by Wednesday afternoon, before question time in the Senate.
The legislations includes Labor's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which would invest $10 billion, and spend a least $500 million a year. The government says it will be able to build 30,000 new social and affordable properties in the first five years.
Greens leader Adam Bandt and housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather on Monday announced the party had agreed to support the fund, and set aside key demands for rental caps and freezes.
Mr Bandt said the party had successfully negotiated a further $3 billion in direct investment into social housing this year, referring to a commitment of $1 billion made by Labor on Tuesday, on top of a $2 billion funding announcement made in June.
The Greens leader claimed the outcome of negotiations as a win, demonstrating that "pressure works" and establishing the "party in Parliament for renters".
Mr Chandler-Mather vowed the party would continue to fight for the federal government to incentivise rental caps and freeze across the country.
The party is expected to raise the issue where other housing legislation is introduced to Parliament, with the government's shared equity to be the next key piece.
