Kate Miller-Heidke visits Ainslie School music teacher Jess Copeman to deliver ARIA news

By Megan Doherty
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
Ainslie School music teacher Jess Copeman is one of four finalists from around Australia in the ARIA Music Teacher Award, the news delivered to her in person in the classroom by acclaimed performer Kate Miller-Heidke.

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

