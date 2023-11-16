Marlene writes: "If I thought for one moment that protests in Australia would be of any assistance in the Middle East, I would support them. But the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is internecine and nothing we do in Australia will assist in any way. The Middle East, by its very nature, will always be a place of conflict and I strongly object to importing it into Australia. Australians have provided a peaceful, generally accepting society where migrants can live without the fear of bombs exploding in our backyards and terrorists pouring over our borders. And that's the way it should stay. While I, like most Australians, completely sympathise with Palestinians and Israelis living in Australia, I suggest they keep in mind that they are currently safe, albeit worried about their relatives and friends and affronted by the situation."