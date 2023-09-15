Ian writes: "On some criteria Alan Joyce clearly hasn't left the airline in very good nick. On the other hand, given what the airline has been through in the past few years, some might say he's done a good job, as it is at least still in business. There is certainly a question mark over his methods, so it comes back to what criteria are applied. Personally, if the Qantas board has any discretion over the amount, I don't think they should give him much of it, given the brand damage. Qantas' reputation can recover if it delivers a good reliable product, but it has to be competitive. Airlines like Qatar are government owned, so are backed by oil revenues. It is therefore not a level playing field, which I suspect was part of the government's decision regarding access. It comes down to whether we want Qantas to continue to exist, in spite of its recent performance. I'm pretty sure most Australians wouldn't want it to go out of business."