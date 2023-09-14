The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jenna Price | Voice to Parliament debate preying on media ecosystem failing Australia democracy

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
September 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Years ago now, I mocked the then-editor of the Courier-Mail Chris Dore because, despite his best efforts, he failed to keep Annastacia Palaszczuk from office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.