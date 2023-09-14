It's a Sydney Building location that has been boarded up for years but as of November, not one, but three new restaurants, will call it home.
Rabble Group, the hospitality company behind Assembly The People's Pub and Corella, has set its sights on the iconic Civic location, with a trio of very different offerings at the corner of Alinga Street and East Row - formerly the home of Pancake Parlour, among others.
"It's an iconic corner and you've got to bring something pretty awesome to back that up," Rabble Group founder Wes Heincke said.
"The building is steeped in history and potential. We wanted to do something meaningful to recapture the essence of this iconic area."
All three venues are in the process of a full renovation - stripping back and restoring the heritage facade with the copper window panes and details, and the black marble sill - and capturing three completely different personalities inside.
The first is Bada Bing, a split-level Italian restaurant, that is set to bring a fun take on the popular cuisine, while still dishing up a meal any nonna would be proud of.
The fit-out is set to be warm and nostalgic including a private dining area with wallpapered Sistine Chapel ceiling and chandelier.
"A lot of Italian particularly in Canberra is either very quick or very serious and what we're doing is something that's got to bit of energy, it's a bit of fun, but it's also really delicious," Mr Heincke said.
Those craving some woodfired pizza but maybe want a different atmosphere can head downstairs to Fun Time Pony. The late-night rock club aims to bring big bands to Canberra, bringing life to this dark, grungy and slightly untamed basement space.
The subterranean venue, once occupied by Pancake Parlour, was one of the main drawcards to the location, Mr Heincke said. As soon as he saw the space - after it had been gutted following the closure of Pancake Parlour in 2020 - he could see the potential it had for a new type of late-night space.
The exposed brick - that's none other than the iconic red bricks original to the building - as well as the fireplace and mirror once held in Pancake Parlour, is set to be complemented by the newer elements, such as the carousel-style horse and pinball machines that will be added into the space.
Some of the new elements of the space, which are all set to give the space an effortlessly cool status, are still under wraps, but there will be a dumbwaiter bringing woodfired pizza down from the upstairs kitchen, and if it all gets a bit too loud, there's a smaller, quieter section of the bar, which embodies the very essence of psychedelic rock (including custom leopard print carpet and velvet curtains).
"The nightclub scene at the moment is either young or hectic," Mr Heincke said.
"What we're trying to do is have a nightclub that is not necessarily a 'dance' club. There's going to be rock and roll music and just that sort of edgy element to it. Like Frankie's in Sydney.
"Frankie's was pretty hardcore, sometimes. We'll be a little less hardcore than that but that's the energy that we're bringing."
And finally, catering for the lunchtime crowd, the third and final space, Al's Deli and Diner. Embodying the essence of the perfect New York deli, Al's has a focus on quality ingredients, this space will be serving up made-to-order deliciousness as well as a quick premade sandwiches to go. Or you can stick around, grab a stool at the sandwich bar, or take out one of the booths and live out your Seinfeld dreams - complete with free refills for filtered coffee.
There are plans for both Al's Deli Diner and Bada Bing to have outdoor seating, along Alinga Street, as well.
All three locations are set to open their doors in early November.
