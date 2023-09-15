The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Ebony Bennett | Climate change inaction damaging Australia's economy

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
September 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This weekend, Canberrans can look forward to balmy back-to-back days in the mid-20s. Across south-east Australia, temperatures will soar to 10-14 degrees above average. It's only September - the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts it will get hotter and drier from here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.