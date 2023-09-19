"I am not an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and not related by marriage," writes Marlene. "But to say I was gobsmacked by the comments of the general assembly of the Presbyterian Church is an understatement! More like being hit in the head by a wrecking ball! How dare they attempt to dismiss the incredible damage done to our First Nations peoples by all churches, by the white invasion! If this is some attempt to publicise their organisation and hitch a ride on the coattails of the 'no' faction, they've done a brilliant job in the most incredibly negative way possible. Furthermore, how dare they presume to impose their God on people who knew, loved and protected this country until the white invaders arrived with their guns, diseases and cultural sins. Who has ever seen the god of the white invaders? Unless it's in the ongoing disasters wrought by the whites and their God! But I see the Aboriginal god in the sun, stars, moon, sky, trees, rivers, land, flora and fauna everywhere I look! Although the white invaders are slowly destroying it all!"