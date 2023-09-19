What about treaties? While the countries most like Australia - Canada, New Zealand and the USA - also struggle with the continuing legacy of their own histories and the drive for greater equality for their Indigenous peoples, Australia stands alone as the only one of those four countries without a treaty with its Indigenous peoples and arguably, in health at least, is the worst for it. But while treaties can play a useful role, they are not magic and have often been simply ignored by governments. But not entirely. The treaties in Canada led to health and other programs for First Nations peoples and the Innuit people in Canada, to the Indian Health Service in the USA, and the Treaty of Waitangi and the associated tribunal, (which perhaps has somewhat overlapping functions to the proposed Voice) has had some positive broad health and social benefits. But no one believes that history has shown that treaties have solved all problems. Far from it. And given the divisiveness, fear and misrepresentation that has surrounded the Voice referendum, introduction of a treaty process in Australia would face an uncertain future at best.