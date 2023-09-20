"I was no Morrison fan myself," writes Ross, "but the media and the teeth-gnashing brigade made too much of his going overseas and not 'holding a hose'. You all forgot (conveniently?) several years before during the devastating floods in North Queensland that saw tens of thousand heads of cattle drowned that an emergency services boss at the scene reckoned that one of the biggest pains in the butt is when politicians drop in for a photo op which means we stop what we're doing to greet them. Surely what he said is correct and when there is an emergency/catastrophe politicians would play a better role by keeping out of the way and allowing those on the ground to accept their support as a given."