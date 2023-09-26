A first-generation farmer and restaurant-trained chef, Julius Roberts is on a mission to live a self-sufficient life in Dorset, England.
In his first book, The Farm Table, Roberts offers rustic seasonal recipes, which sees him cultivating the finest ingredients to cook some of the best food.
A steamed sponge is a glorious thing: effortless to make, juicy and light as air. These mini sponges are cooked with tart stewed apricots at the bottom of the moulds, which ooze into the sponge when flipped. Apricots are my favourite fruit for cooking, their tartness just heaven against the sweetness of the sponge. But the apricot season is short and this is a dish worth making throughout the year, so substitute in any stewed fruit - just make sure it's jammy and not too wet. In winter, marmalade makes a great replacement.
For the stewed apricots:
40g butter
6 apricots, halved and destoned
3 tbsp caster sugar
a splash of apple brandy, Madeira or any sweet booze
For the sponge:
90g unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing
90g caster sugar
Zest and juice of one unwaxed lemon
2 eggs, lightly beaten
115g self-raising flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp whole milk
For serving:
Homemade custard, ice-cream, crème fraiche or double cream
Serves 4.
There are recipes in this book that I love because they are interesting, there are those that I love for their simplicity, and there are those that I find myself making again and again. This is the latter, a great roast chicken, the heart of home cooking and one of life's great pleasures. I relish the ritual, my family's fight over the wings, the secret chef's treats of the oysters, the leftover sandwiches and bubbling stocks. There is no meal that makes me feel more at home. In my mind, there are three keys to a good roast chicken ... juicy meat, brown salty skin and most importantly a ton of sauce. And it's the sauce of this chicken that really sets it apart: handfuls of tarragon, lashings of cream and a proper dollop of mustard, which when combined with the cooking juices, garlic and wine creates a truly epic mouthful.
1 organic chicken
3 tbsp olive oil
1 whole head of garlic
250ml quality double cream
A 20g bunch of fresh tarragon, stalks removed, roughly chopped
1 large heaped tbsp dijon mustard
A glass of dry white wine
Serves 5.
Homegrown courgettes cooking in a puddle of good olive oil with garlic, lemon and chilli is a combination that sings of summer to me. I make this almost every day from June to September, to be stirred through risotto, served next to a piece of fish, on toast with burrata, or with my eggs in the morning. But my personal favourite is tossed through pasta with mascarpone, fresh basil and lemon. It's sheer joy, zingy and fresh with a gentle hum of chilli. Pictured here with homemade cavatelli, a much-loved pasta that's incredibly easy to make, with a pleasing texture that goes so well with this dish.
1kg courgettes (ideally a few different colours, shapes and sizes)
5 tbsp olive oil
4 large cloves of garlic, finely sliced
A generous pinch of chilli flakes
400g pasta (I love using homemade cavatelli for this but penne, tortiglioni and linguine are also great)
1 large unwaxed lemon
3 tbsp mascarpone
A large bunch of fresh basil, leaves picked (mint also works very well)
A knob of butter, about 30g
Serves 4.
