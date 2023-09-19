The Canberra Times
PwC scandal: Proposed new $780m penalties for promoting tax avoidance schemes

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
September 19 2023 - 10:30pm
Any adviser or consultancy firm found guilty of promoting tax avoidance schemes could be slapped with a radically increased maximum penalty of just over $780 million, under proposed tax integrity changes.

