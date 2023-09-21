Ian writes: "It seems to me that the real problem with property development in our cities is their massive growth of population. The strategies of growing outward or growing upward to house more and more people are both highly problematic. Ultimately, the town planners and developers are responding to a situation that in large part has been created by Commonwealth immigration policy. Yet, the discussion surrounding the desirability of such policy seems to be a non starter, even though it impacts on each and every one of us through housing availability and cost, through traffic congestion, through the availability of health and education services, through destruction of our environment and wildlife, and through increasing carbon dioxide emissions. The Commonwealth seems to be saying we'll bring the people into the country, but we'll leave it to you town planners to deal with the difficulties created."