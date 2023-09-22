You know that kid in the ad deserves the same chance as any other Australian kid to a good education. And you desperately want us to ensure he and all kids get that chance. You'd like to ensure his mum isn't regularly bashed up and you like to be as sure that his sister isn't sexually assaulted. But you know that another layer of Indigenous bureaucracy in Canberra isn't going to do it. If anything it will hinder progress of everyone except those who are a part of and benefit from the new bureaucracy.