Since publication, there has been an avalanche of further allegations, including one dating back to 2003. Plus all the things that happened in broad daylight - our own Liz Hayes defiled by a grub. Plus all the things women have said about Brand in the past, including one made by one of our royal family, CoQueen Minogue, Dannii: "He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don't think he has cured his sex addiction, that's for sure. He wouldn't take no for an answer," she said. In 2006.