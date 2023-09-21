How nauseating that a bunch of people immediately leapt to the defence of sordid comedian Russell Brand.
You'll know them. It's the usual crew, the last stand of failed masculinity. They seriously believe their negative bleating about women will deliver them a roaring compliant audience. Partly they're right. We have a generation - a partial generation - of young men who can't think for themselves and inhale the ill-begotten hubris and bravado of these utter, utter losers.
I blame their fathers.
It's the Andrew Tates of the world, the Jordan Petersons, the Alex Jones (this last, the denier of the Sandy Hook slaughters, the absolute most degraded creature on Earth). These whining husks, just a bunch of men whose sole purpose on this Earth is to elevate men and belittle women, to try to cling to the last remnant shreds of male power. What nasty tiny worms. I mean that in every imaginable sense.
What are they defending Brand against?
Serious allegations from four women, including Alice who was 16 at the time. She says she was groomed and sexually assaulted. The BBC is now investigating whether Brand used BBC cars to bring Alice to him. Another woman, Nadia, then in her 30s, alleged Brand raped her. She went straight to a rape treatment centre in Los Angeles but didn't make a police report, for fear of repercussions. A third woman, Phoebe, details a sexual assault which occurred after their brief relationship ended. A fourth woman, Brand's ex-girlfriend, Jordan Martin, wrote about his sexual assault of her in a self-published book. Brand has never challenged her on the contents of that book.
The Times, The Sunday Times and Britain's Channel 4 spent four years investigating the comedian. I can tell you that no media outlet publishes claims like this without having every claim corroborated and tested. Media lawyers set a high bar for publication. Every word challenged.
And in the moments before publication, Brand issued a two-minute long denial on his YouTube channel, saying there was a co-ordinated attack against him. "Is there another agenda at play?" he asked.
Since publication, there has been an avalanche of further allegations, including one dating back to 2003. Plus all the things that happened in broad daylight - our own Liz Hayes defiled by a grub. Plus all the things women have said about Brand in the past, including one made by one of our royal family, CoQueen Minogue, Dannii: "He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don't think he has cured his sex addiction, that's for sure. He wouldn't take no for an answer," she said. In 2006.
Or his former wife pop star Katy Perry. In Vogue, she described his behaviour as "very controlling". She said there was a "real truth" about Brand she wouldn't reveal. "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day," she said.
What is Brand himself saying in his defence? All his relationships have been "absolutely always consensual". Says the man who thinks it's possible to have a consensual relationship with a teenager still in school. WTF is the matter with men.
Aside from the aforementioned bunch of numpties, there were immediate howls of outrage from those who claimed Brand's voice was being silenced (he's just come out. As an anti-vaxxer. As a COVID denialist. Where's my eyeroll emoji when I need it). Elon Musk. Tucker Carlson. All united in the view that these complainants had an agenda to silence an oppressed Brand.
And my word, they are so right. On this they are so so right. These women and so many others do have an agenda.
MORE JENNA PRICE:
Let me explain why. Every year, thousands of women are victims of sexual assault. And every year, thousands of women elect not to report to police. Now the victim-blaming response to that decision is to say the sexual assault never happened, that women must be making it up.
But the Australian Institute of Criminology says, based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data, most women who experience rape or sexual assault - just over 80 per cent - never report their most recent incident of sexual assault to the police and only six in 10 women who experienced sexual assault sought advice or help from others.
And here's what else they know. Women don't report because they fear the perpetrator, they fear they won't be believed, they are confused, shocked, feel guilty. They blame themselves. And those who know their perpetrators are the ones most likely to delay getting help.
Also, dear God, why would you expose yourself to the criminal justice system? So expensive. So stressful. So likely to humiliate you in the most public way possible.
Of course these women, these reporters, these mainstream media organisations, have an agenda. That's the agenda to stop male violence against women.
My only regret is that this kind of forensic investigation only happens in cases where the perpetrator is rich and famous. The idea is there is a public interest in the Harvey Weinsteins and the Russell Brands. Imagine if we applied this kind of investigation to all the rapists among us. Just imagine. Not just the public interest but the public good.
One excellent piece of progress is YouTube's decision to block Brand's revenue. Shame about the slimy losers at Spotify who stand by every douche they've ever aired. Joe Rogan. White supremacists. Now "wellness guru" Brand.
A final word to employers. The BBC received complaints about the behaviour of Brand nearly 20 years ago. It did nothing. We don't know the name of the person who thought it was all too hard to deal with the alleged abuser at the time. I really wish we did.
