Like most teenage boys, southern white rhinos Ubuntu and Eco enjoy playing, exploring and, above all, eating.
Both rhinos are 13 years old and, according to their zookeeper, they behave accordingly.
They are curious and their favourite activities include grazing on fresh grass and taking a refreshing mud bath. The biggest white rhinos can reach 2.5 tonnes.
Keeper Sophie Dentrinos says the National Zoo and Aquarium's much-loved rhinos have personalities most people wouldn't expect.
"From a keeper perspective, they are sensitive souls who act like puppy dogs in many ways. If they get frightened, they will come over for some reassurance and a scratch," she said.
There are five species of rhinos, all of which are extremely vulnerable to extinction due to humans.
The most at-risk species is the Sumatran rhino, with fewer than 50 alive today.
It's this vulnerability of all species that is reason for Friday's World Rhino Day, which raises awareness of their global plight.
While Ubuntu and Eco are safe at Canberra's zoo, the number of rhinos in the wild is declining due to dangers like poaching and habitat loss. Ms Dentrinos said between one and three rhinos were killed in the wild each day, with the highest demand for poaching in the southern parts of Africa.
"Unfortunately, there are still some people who believe that rhinos hold certain properties that could be of benefit to humans, like a cure for cancer, a party drug or an aphrodisiac," Ms Dentrinos said.
The National Zoo and Aquarium will continue its World Rhino Day celebrations this weekend.
Keeper talks will be held at 2.30pm on both days, as well as special competitions.
Prizes include exclusive visitor experiences with Ubuntu and Eco.
