The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Why we should welcome migrant workers

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
September 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For a nation with such a high percentage of migrants, Australia's relationship with migration remains very fraught. Of course, we don't have to go too far back into history to find examples of flashpoints over migration (legal and illegal): from Julia Gillard's border crisis to the Tampa, and back further to far darker times of White Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.