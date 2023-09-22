The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Lisa Mundy | COVID, cost of living impacting young people hard

By Lisa Mundy
September 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine you're a 21-year-old who just made the big leap to moving out of home. Perhaps you're in the city for the first time, you're in the midst of your degree and that dream job you've wanted since year 12 is starting to feel within reach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.