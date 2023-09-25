Greens senator Janet Rice has announced she will be retiring next year, a decade after her election to the upper house.
In a statement, she said she will not be standing for Senate preselection and will retire in the first half of 2024.
"I've decided it's time to pass the baton," she said.
"I entered the Senate with a mandate to represent Victorians who want to see urgent action on the climate crisis, and who want to see politics work for people, not billionaires and big corporations. Those fights are far from over.
"Until my very last moment in the Senate, I will keep fighting in Parliament for my constituents, for our climate and environment, real action for renters, a human rights based approach to aged care, and building a strong social safety net for everyone who needs it."
More to come.
