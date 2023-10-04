The Canberra Times
David Ellery | I live in the bush and I'm voting 'yes' for the Voice to Parliament

David Ellery
David Ellery
Updated October 5 2023 - 10:36am, first published 7:47am
I live in the bush and I'm voting "yes" for the Voice. That said, 70 to 80 per cent of my friends and neighbours will likely vote "no" and I understand and appreciate the reasons why.

David Ellery

