The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Connections are connecting as world celebrates Day of Older Persons

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The joy in the room is palpable as The Connections sing a rousing rendition of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, as residents of the Calvary Haydon Retirement Village in Bruce smile and tap their feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.