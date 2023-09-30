The joy in the room is palpable as The Connections sing a rousing rendition of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, as residents of the Calvary Haydon Retirement Village in Bruce smile and tap their feet.
The Connections is an all-singing, some-dancing, pure-entertaining troupe of performers in Canberra.
Its members are remarkable not only for the enjoyment they give to the residents of Canberra nursing homes and retirement villages, but also because they are probably as old or older than their audiences.
All of The Connections members are in their 70s or 80s, except for pianist Sandra Ogilvie, who is a sprightly 65.
They get a buzz from singing and sharing their talent, something to be celebrated on Sunday, the International Day of Older Persons, which recognises the contribution of older people and the fact they are becoming an even bigger part of our lives.
The United Nations says the number of people aged 65 years or older worldwide is projected to more than double in less than 30 years, rising from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion in 2050.
The Connections - proof that you're never too old to give back - have been performing for 40 years around the national capital.
(Connections stands for "Cute Old Nimble Novel Entertainers Called To Ignite On Stage".)
The group comprises an eclectic mix of Canberrans.
Retired public servant John Bice, 81, sings a mean Blueberry Hill.
Former teachers Jenny Kain, 81, and Margaret Robinson, 86, both tinkle the ivories for the troupe.
Funnyman and retired academic Dr John Hammond, 74, is skilled at getting the audience clapping along to his Irish medleys.
Distinguished, tall Dutch immigrant John Van de Graaff, 85, loves to recite a bit of bush poetry.
Sylvia Sutherland is 86 and another comedian of the group. Maggie Kerr, who sings and dances in some wonderful costumes, is 84.
Rounding out the group is former public servant Glenda Woolfield, 78, who sings and acts as the glamorous MC, in a sparkly black dress.
The group had its origins at TAFE in Bruce in the 1980s when Sylvia worked in clerical support and Maggie who was a psychologist.
"Maggie and I met the day we both started at TAFE and we discovered we liked to sing," Sylvia said.
"And from that we grew, we found somebody else that liked to sing - John liked to sing. We had a fellow downstairs that played the drums and an electrician who played the violin, so we formed this little group and we used to meet at lunchtimes to sing and carry on.
"And I think one day I said, 'We really should be doing something for charity' and that's how we got started.
"The head of the School of General Studies and the head of the School of Applied Science, they gave us a couple of hundred dollars each. The TAFE allowed us to use their lecture theatre which was perfect, and away we went."
Colin and Val Lacey, now living up north, were instrumental foundation members of the group, Colin on piano and Val a jazz singer. And they've always given their time and talent for free.
"We've never charged for our performances," Maggie said.
After decades of performances, the group is just getting back into the swing of doing shows again after the COVID lockdowns kept them out of aged care facilities.
It's obvious they create more than a spark of joy, as the resident sing along, tap their fingers and sway to the music.
"We love to give pleasure to people, that's our main aim," Maggie said. "That's why we dress up and sing happy songs."
John Bice said: "It keeps us amused and keeps us going".
Sylvia agrees.
"We get great satisfaction from it," she said. "We get kudos, of course, from people that come and watch. They enjoy what we do.
"But we enjoy giving of ourselves to entertain and make people feel happier.
"Happier when they walked out than when they walked in."
