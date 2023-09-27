The Canberra Times
Nicole Lee | Segregation of Australian people with disability must end

By Nicole Lee
September 28 2023 - 5:30am
When the disability royal commission was announced more than four years ago, I was in the gallery at Parliament House. I stood alongside people with disability, advocates and campaigners, united in the hope that our right as disabled people to live free from violence and neglect and to be included and equal under the law, would be recognised and that governments would be mobilised to turn our hopes into reality.

