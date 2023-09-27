As we wait for the final report, I have a fervent plea - not just for me, but for the millions of people with disability in this country who have been marginalised, sidelined and pushed to the edges of society for far too long. And particularly for those individuals who, like me, have courageously shared their experiences during the royal commission. We are calling for action - national, planned and funded action - to put an end to the segregation of people with disability in Australia, once and for all.