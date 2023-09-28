The Canberra Times
Victor Marillanca, Chilean refugee who put Spanish on the air in Canberra, dies at 69

By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 11:30am
Victor Marillanca in October 2006 behind the panel at 2XX's studios, where he presented the long-running Coneccion Latino Americana program. Picture by Graham Tidy
Victor Marillanca, who fled Chile as a political refugee and went on to serve Canberra's Spanish-speaking community for nearly five decades presenting on community radio, has died. He was 69.

