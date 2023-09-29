The Canberra Times
The Voice to Parliament referendum will the first for many. Here's what you need to know

By Intifar Chowdhury
September 30 2023 - 5:30am
The last federal referendum was in 1999. If you are a millennial (born between 1981-1996) or a Gen Z (born after 1996) voter, the Voice will be your first referendum. And since your cohorts make up about 43 per cent of the electorate and enrolment of young Australians is over 90 per cent for the first time, the youth vote is more crucial than ever before.

