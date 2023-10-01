The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Heidi Douglas | Renters stuck with costly electricity until landlords get more solar incentives

By Heidi Douglas
October 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The key to lower energy costs is as close as your roof. Trouble is, while the sun might shine equally on all of us our ability to harness its energy and use it to drive down our power costs is anything but equitable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.