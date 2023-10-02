The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Disability royal commission highlights work to be done to end violence against women and girls with disability

By Patty Kinnersly, Nadia Mattiazzo
October 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The handing down of the disability royal commission's landmark report represents a line in the sand for ending the widespread discrimination and violence that people with a disability experience every day in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.