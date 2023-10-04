The Canberra Times
Flyover to improve Monaro Highway safety part of $70m contract

October 5 2023 - 5:30am
A design and construction contract worth $70 million has been awarded for works to add a new flyover on one of Canberra's most dangerous roads.

