The chasm between Australia's conservative and liberal voices might not be as large or as violent as we have seen in the US, but it's widening. The referendum on a Voice to Parliament has only magnified the issue and much of the blame can be rightly sheeted home to Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton - Albanese for the vague, clumsy way he introduced the topic and Dutton for his politics-at-all-cost negativity.