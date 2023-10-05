Here's the thing - while the Reserve Bank of Australia, newly governed by Michele Bullock, has kept the cash rate on hold at 4.1 per cent, the banks are not having any of that. Nearly half of all lenders have increased their variable mortgage rates since July - that's exactly the same time period as the hold, hold, hold, hold of the RBA. We are all struggling with the cost of living yet the banks continue to raise rates. While banks are delighting in their comfy bottom lines, the rest of us are freaking out about bills, bills, bills.