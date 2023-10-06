The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rents have fallen and vacancy rates have improved in these Canberra suburbs

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some Canberra landlords are dropping weekly rents by hundreds of dollars to meet the softening rental market, in stark contrast to the rest of the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.