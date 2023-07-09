Less than two years after the first residents moved in, Whitlam has welcomed its 200th household.
Meanwhile, development of the suburb is progressing, with a string of multi-unit projects under way.
For new residents the McConchie family, it has been a long wait to finally move into the community.
They were one of the first to secure a block in the Molonglo Valley suburb when land was released in 2020.
Laura McConchie said she and her husband Max were "very, very lucky" to walk away with a block, as the initial land release was a "first in, best dressed" scenario.
Just as they began planning their build, COVID-19 arrived and caused lengthy delays to the construction of their home.
"It was just the worst time to build with COVID and supply constraints and shortage of trades and everything," Mrs McConchie said.
"We had two babies while we were waiting."
Finally in June, the family of four moved into their brand-new home.
"We're so happy to be in now. It was all worth it," Mrs McConchie said.
The McConchies were very likely the 200th household to move into the suburb, according to the Suburban Land Agency which has been monitoring the number of residents as they arrive.
Named after former Australian prime minister Gough Whitlam, the Molonglo Valley suburb is expected to grow to 2100 households once complete.
New residents are welcomed to Whitlam by the Suburban Land Agency's Mingle program, alongside the Woden Community Service.
Suburban Land Agency senior director of community development and engagement Mayumi Piper said the Mingle team had been busy helping new residents settle into the community.
"It's fantastic to see the Whitlam community growing so rapidly with new families," she said.
Woden Community Service community development officer Anna Howell said large events like Diwali and Easter are celebrated, alongside regular community gatherings.
"There is always something going on in Whitlam, whether it be playgroups in the Mingle community space, mums and bubs' exercise group or English conversation class," she said.
"Residents regularly meet up to plant food and flowers in the community garden beds or have a coffee at the Heartbeat Cafe."
Alongside new houses, multi-unit developments are also shaping up across the suburb.
Developer Elevated Living has submitted a proposal for 74 apartments and townhouses on Inge King Crescent.
The homes would be spread across four buildings of up three storeys in height.
Dubbed Ekko, the project aims to deliver "high quality and high amenity living" in Whitlam, the application states. The proposal is currently under assessment.
Bulum Group also has development plans underway in Whitlam. One of its projects, Acacia, will include 23 townhouses ranging from two- to four-bedroom types.
Meanwhile an early childhood education centre and primary school is due to open in 2026. The opening date was delayed by a year due to construction challenges.
Residents are eagerly awaiting the construction of the Molonglo bridge, which is expected to open to the public at the end of 2025.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
