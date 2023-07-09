The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Whitlam, Canberra's new Molonglo Valley suburb, grows to 200 households

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Whitlam residents Max and Laura McConchie with their two children Franki, 9 months, and Chloe, 3 years. Picture by Gary Ramage
New Whitlam residents Max and Laura McConchie with their two children Franki, 9 months, and Chloe, 3 years. Picture by Gary Ramage

Less than two years after the first residents moved in, Whitlam has welcomed its 200th household.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.