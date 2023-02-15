A construction company has been awarded a $172 million contract to build the long-awaited bridge across the Molonglo River in Canberra's west.
The federal and ACT governments on Thursday announced BMD Construction Pty Ltd would build the jointly funded project, which will service the growing Molonglo region and supersede the low-lying Coppins Crossing.
The bridge, which will be 227.5 metres long, would be open to the public at the end of 2025, the governments said in a joint statement, with detailed design work to be completed this year.
The project also includes road approaches and new intersections.
ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel said the project showed the territory was committed to delivering the infrastructure Canberra needed as its population grew.
"This project isn't just about bridging the Molonglo River, it is about constructing the lead-in roads with intersections that link with the new suburb of Molonglo which will be the region's commercial centre," Mr Steel said.
"The new bridge will provide a reliable connection for Canberrans in both directions to the City, Belconnen, Weston Creek and Woden and pave the way for expanded rapid bus routes."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said the Commonwealth understood the importance of infrastructure projects to cut congestion and support growing populations.
"This project will provide a major economic stimulus to the Canberra region, including supporting an estimated 560 jobs during the detailed design and construction phases," Ms King said.
The ACT's 2019 infrastructure plan had said the Molonglo bridge would be completed by 2024. The government in 2021 said work on the bridge would start in mid-2023.
The ACT government has already paid consultants SMEC Australia $6.5 million to prepare tender documents for the design and construct phases of the project, and to oversee the tender selection process.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.